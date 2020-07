Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 02:00 Hits: 13

What initially had me confused about President Trump's deployment of a thug army to Portland -- with another group reportedly headed to Chicago -- is that I always imagined fascism, if it came to America, being effective. I assumed that the tanks would roll in and any popular dissent would be brutally suppressed.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/portland-invasion-has-all-aspects-fascism