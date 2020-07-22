Frank Figliuzzi Warns Trump's DHS Stormtroopers: 'There Will Be A Legal Reckoning'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Frank Figliuzzi joined Nicolle Wallace to discuss the exponentially increasing authoritarianism that is Donald Trump's administration. Talking about the clearing of Lafayette Square as one of the most blatant and sharp turning points in this misson creep, Wallace noted that all Trump has learned is to "replace active duty military with border patrol agents." Figliuzzi agreed, and expressed disgust and revulsion at what he called "this really bad, Hollywood, terrible movie set" Trump is bringing "to cities near you." Trump's obviously hoping the electorate will swoon at his illegal "law and order" cosplay. But Figliuzzi then he turned his attention to the DHS agents carrying out the orders.

