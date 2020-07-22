Koch PAC requests refund of donation to QAnon candidate as others stand pat

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 20:28 Hits: 5

On June 8, the day before Republican candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene secured the most votes in Georgia’s 14th District House primary, KochPAC , the political action committee of Koch Industries , contributed $5,000 to her campaign.

The PAC, affiliated with Koch Industries CEO and conservative megadonor Charles Koch, requested a refund of its donation within weeks.

The reversal came after Greene was scrutinized by media and politicians for previous racist comments and support for the QAnon conspiracy theory . The move came as the Koch network was in the throes of a rebrand , reflecting a focus on unity over partisanship. Koch has pushed this new idea for months amid criticism of the Republican Party under President Donald Trump .

Greene is headed to an Aug. 11 runoff after earning 41 percent of the vote in the nine-way primary, more than double that of her runoff rival, neurosurgeon John Cowan. The winner of the Republican primary fight to replace retiring Rep. Tom Graves (R-Ga.) will likely take the deep red district’s House seat in November.

Greene’s second quarter KochPAC donation came after photos emerged of her posing with known neo-Nazi leader Chester Doles and members of right-wing militia groups, as well as her vocal support for the QAnon conspiracy theory. According to David Dziok, the director of communications at Koch industries, the PAC leaders were unaware of Greene’s controversial history.

“Upon learning of Ms. Greene’s comments last month, we immediately requested a refund of our contribution,” Dziok said in an email. “We do not condone such harmful and divisive rhetoric, and we deeply regret our decision to contribute. KOCHPAC is committed to supporting candidates and lawmakers who are dedicated to helping people improve their lives, not hurting and dividing us.”

The PAC donation came days after Greene’s campaign earned national news coverage when one of her ads was pulled from Facebook for “inciting violence .” In the ad, an AR15-wielding Greene threatened “ANTIFA terrorists,” and tied the movement to Democratic megadonor George Soros, who frequently figures in anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, as well as “Hollywood elites” and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden ’s campaign. Several outlets , including OpenSecrets , were already reporting on Greene’s QAnon support and racist comments.

Greene’s committee did not respond to requests for clarification, and KochPAC representatives did not respond to follow up questions about the state of the refund or how the PAC decided to contribute to Greene in the first place.

Several primarily conservative fundraising groups are supporting Greene, who has been disavowed by House GOP leaders for racist comments made in Facebook and YouTube videos that first earned Greene a viral following .

Despite leadership’s rejection, the House Freedom Fund , the House Freedom Caucus’ PAC, has directed over $70,000 in earmarked contributions to Greene’s campaign and made its own $5,000 contribution. Contributions continued even after Freedom Caucus member Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.) publicly denounced Greene on Facebook, calling some of the candidate’s statements “appalling and deeply troubling.” The House Freedom Fund has also made $35,000 in outside expenditures supporting Greene. Even after Hice spoke out against the candidate, the House Freedom Fund still lists Greene on its website as an endorsed candidate .

Trump has also voiced support for Greene. On June 11, he called Greene “a big winner” after her primary. Trump and Greene share a lawyer in former White House Counsel Stefan Passantino.

Other lawmakers have also backed Greene. Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), founder of the House Freedom Caucus, and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) have endorsed her. Recent FEC filings show that Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) gave $1,000 to Greene’s campaign after she led primary voting and major news outlets reported on her espoused racism. A leadership PAC associated with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows also contributed to her campaign in March.

Gun rights groups are also supporting Greene. The National Association for Gun Rights and Gun Owners of America , lobbying groups that both claim millions of civilian members and have positioned themselves to the right of the National Rifle Association , endorsed her and their PACs contributed $1,000 and $5,000 to her campaign, respectively. Neither have responded to questions about whether they were aware of the candidate’s controversial statements before endorsing her.

The Right Women PAC , which supports conservative women running for Congress also endorsed Greene. The PAC spent $17,500 before the primary opposing Cowan, Greene’s rival in the upcoming runoff.

This quarter Cowan outraised Greene $62,000 to $12,000 in contributions from PACs, including Republican Leadership PACs, suggesting broader party support, including in Georgia. Committees associated with eight congressional Republicans, led by House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and including Georgia Reps. Buddy Carter and Austin Scott all contributed to Cowan’s campaign. Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee and Georgia State House Rep. Bert Reeves also contributed to Cowan.

Greene still raised more overall, largely through a $200,000 to her own campaign, bringing her self-financing total to $900,000. Cowan put $100,000 to his own campaign this quarter, adding to another $100,000 before the primary. For Greene, self-financing makes up 60 percent of her total fundraising. Small donations make about 15 percent of her fundraising total.

This cycle, there are more than 60 QAnon promoting candidates who have run for federal office, according to reporting released by liberal nonprofit Media Matters. Thirteen have already secured spots on November’s ballot, though none seem to have earned the wide support from established political groups that Greene has. Eighteen of the QAnon-promoting candidates have yet to face primaries, and 29 have already lost or dropped out.

Another Georgia House candidate, Angela Stanton-King, has also made multiple social media posts promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory, according to the New York Times . Stanton-King received contributions from the Republican National Committee and the Georgia Republican Party. She entered the 5th District race as a Republican after being pardoned by Trump in February. She was convicted in 2004 for aiding in a car-theft ring. The district was represented by recently deceased civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.).



