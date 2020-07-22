Did We Just See Trump Send A Signal To Ghislane Maxwell?

Articles

She has the goods on him. He is signaling “please don’t talk.” — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 22, 2020 So here's the big question from Trump's press briefing yesterday. Did he just signal to Ghislaine Maxwell to shut up, and he'll pardon her? "Trump was asked about the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite criminally charged with procuring underage girls to be sexually abused by the late investor Jeffrey Epstein and his friends," Mika Brzezinski said. REPORTER: Ghislaine Maxwell is in prison, and so a lot of people want to know if she's going to turn in powerful people. I know you talked in the past about Prince Andrew and you criticized Bill Clinton's behavior. I'm wondering, do you feel she's going to turn in powerful men? How do you see that working out? TRUMP: I don't know. I haven't been following it too much. I just wish her well, frankly. I've met her numerous times over the years since I lived in Palm Beach and I guess they lived in Palm Beach, and I wish her well. I don't know the situation with Prince Andrew. Just don't know. Not aware of it.

