Russel Honoré Reacts To Trump's Stormtroopers: 'What Kind Of Bullsh*t Is This?!'

Honoré reacted angrily to the intimidation tactics used in Portland, that have only served to inflame the situation, undermining civil liberties and the rule of law. Source: Mediaite: Retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré erupted at the scenes of unmarked, camoflauged, and heavily armed federal agents patrolling the streets of Portland and violently clashing with protestors, unmistakably registering his disapproval by proclaiming “What kind of bullshit is this?!”

