Pompeo Snubbed By Foreign Leaders As He Tried To Shake Hands

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 15:48 Hits: 8

At the Nordic foreign ministers meeting in Copenhagen, Foreign leaders tried not to get too close to the visiting U.S. Secretary of State. Source: The Week Foreign leaders would like to keep their distance from the U.S. right about now. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Wednesday to discuss the building of a gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, which the U.S. opposes. But despite the testy task at hand, Pompeo tried to be diplomatic and extended his hand to the other foreign ministers at the meeting, The Washington Post's John Hudson observed. Greenland Foreign Minister Steen Lynge, returned his gesture, albeit with a coronavirus-friendly elbow bump. In Denmark (which does not have a corona outbreak) Pompeo went to shake hands w/ the Danish Foreign Minister, who didn't offer his hand back. Pompeo extended his hand to the Faroese FM who also would not shake hands. Pompeo then elbow bumped with the Greenlandic FM. pic.twitter.com/LC963np0dV — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) July 22, 2020

