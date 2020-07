Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 10:00 Hits: 9

Republican lawmakers led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) want to keep the price tag of the next round of coronavirus relief legislation at $1 trillion, but that is looking like it will be a challenge.The variety of proposals now...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/508425-republicans-battle-over-covid-19-packages-big-price-tag