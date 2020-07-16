Collins challenger Sara Gideon gets big money boost heading into the general

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 18:19 Hits: 0

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME)

Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon sailed to victory in Maine’s Democratic Senate primary this week to challenge Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) in the general election matchup critical to Democrats’ quest to take control of the Senate.

Already, Gideon is outpacing Collins in fundraising.

Gideon raised nearly $24.2 million to run against Collins, who has raised only $16.8 million. Throughout the primary campaign, Collins, who had no primary challenger, spent $12.7 million, and Gideon spent nearly $18.8 million. Heading into the general election, both candidates have roughly similar amounts of cash on hand. Collins has $5.6 million in the bank, while Gideon has $5.4 million.

Gideon resoundingly defeated two other Democrats — lobbyist Elizabeth Sweet and attorney Bre Kidman — with more than 70 percent of the vote with 95 percent of precincts reporting.

Support from multiple establishment groups that helped propel Gideon to victory Tuesday. She was endorsed by major women’s groups, such as NARAL Pro-Choice America and EMILY’s List , and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee , the campaign arm of Senate Democrats. Gideon’s main opponent, Sweet, received 23 percent of the vote. She was endorsed by multiple progressive groups, including Justice Democrats , Our Revolution and Brand New Congress .

Gideon, already significantly outpacing Collins, will also have an influx of $3.7 million headed her way. After Collins’ vote in 2018 to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, activists, outraged over his stance against abortion rights, began a crowdfunding campaign for the eventual Democratic challenger to Collins. With her victory Tuesday night, Gideon is expected to receive that money, Roll Call reported .

Collins, who was first elected to the Senate in 1996, has been a formidable candidate in past cycles. Since her first election, she has consistently grown her vote share, winning her 2014 election with 69 percent .

She also enjoyed some of the highest approval ratings in the Senate before 2018, according to a Morning Consult poll . The tide in Collins popularity, however, turned when she voted to confirm Kavanaugh in 2018. As of the last quarter of 2019, Collins’ favorability rating was underwater, with 52 percent disapproving and 42 percent approving of her job performance.

Outside groups are pouring large amounts of money into the Maine Senate race, with the majority opposing Collins’ reelection. The largest spender against Collins is Senate Majority PAC , a super PAC tied to Democratic leaders in the Senate. The group spent $2.5million to oppose Collins.

End Citizens United , which endorsed Gideon in the primary, has spent nearly $2.1 million against Collins. That is part of more than $5.3 million to mainly attack Republican incumbents. A liberal hybrid PAC, VoteVets.org , has also spent $1.2 million to attack Collins. Collins has been the target of $6.4 million in opposition spending thus far.

1820 PAC , a group dedicated to supporting Collins, has spent $2.7 million supporting her candidacy, while spending $1.1 million to oppose Gideon. The National Republican Senatorial Committee spent $590,000 on behalf of Collins, and the US Chamber of Commerce also lent support to Collins with $610,000 in spending.

Gideon’s support from outside groups, though, has lagged behind Collins. So far, Gideon has only had $713,000 spent on her behalf. Her largest advocate has been Priorities USA Action , which has spent $192,000. Other well known organizations have spent money to prop up Gideon. The Lincoln Project , a group of Republicans dedicated to defeating President Donald Trump and his allies, have spent nearly $23,000 attacking Collins.

A majority of the money spent to attack Gideon has come from the National Republican Senatorial Committee , which has spent just under $3.3 million against her. This sort of attack spending from an establishment group highlights the competitive, and national, nature of the race. A vast majority of both the candidate’s fundraising totals have come from out of state. Data from pre-primary reports of fundraising through June 21st showed Gideon has received 87 percent of fundraising from outside of Maine, less than Collins’ 93 percent.



Polls have shown the race between Gideon and Collins tightening. A Public Policy Polling poll had Gideon ahead of Collins by four points, with 46 percent of respondents saying they would support Gideon. Collins received 42 percent in the polls. The margin of error was plus or minus 3 percent.



