Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 13:55 Hits: 0

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) are set to meet on Tuesday afternoon with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.The meeting, which two sources...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/508276-pelosi-schumer-set-for-first-meeting-with-wh-team-on-new-covid-19-relief-bill