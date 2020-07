Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 19:23 Hits: 1

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) signaled on Tuesday that he will introduce the GOP's coronavirus relief package this week."I'm going to introduce a bill in the next few days that is a starting place. That enjoys fairly...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/508375-mcconnell-indicates-hell-unveil-gop-coronavirus-bill-this-week