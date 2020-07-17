John James outraises Democratic incumbent as other Republicans fall short

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 18:03 Hits: 0

As Republicans around the country struggle to keep up with their Democratic rivals’ fundraising, a Republican Senate candidate in Michigan is outperforming the Democratic incumbent he’s challenging, according to newly released quarterly filings.

John James, a Michigan businessman, Army veteran and second-time Senate candidate, raised $6.4 million between April and July compared to incumbent Sen. Gary Peters ’ (D-Mich.) $5.2 million haul in the same period. It’s the fourth consecutive quarter that James has outraised his rival. Peters still leads in overall fundraising by a roughly $1 million margin, and has $3 million more in his campaign coffers.

In 2018, James ran for Michigan’s other Senate seat against long-time Democratic incumbent Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), losing by a 6.5 percent margin. A political newcomer, his performance and fundraising prowess came as a welcome surprise for Republican lawmakers, many of whom encouraged him to run again this year.

And this cycle, James has managed to do what many Republicans have not. He’s found a way to speak about George Floyd’s killing and racial injustice in a way that translates that anger for a largely older and white conservative base.

James has spoken about his own interactions with police as a Black man, having conversations with his son about recent protests and why “all lives matter” is a hurtful slogan. If elected, James would be the second Black Republican senator serving in the current Congress.

Despite party support and strong fundraising, James is still struggling in the polls . Some Republican analysts have attributed this to his relation to President Donald Trump , who briefly considered him for the role of U.N. Ambassador . For the most part, James has refused to criticize Trump’s rhetoric and handling of the protests.

A recent New York Times profile revealed that many Republicans, including James’ own donors, believe this might be a mistake. It could be hurting his chances. A July 1 poll still showed him trailing Peters by eight points. Polling has also shown Trump slipping behind presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in a state Trump carried by a narrow margin in 2016 and was key to his upset victory.

James, who has Trump’s support and met with the president while considering a 2020 run , has refused to criticize the administration on a number of other controversial issues. Asked how he felt about Trump’s call to slow COVID-19 testing, James deferred, saying it was important to listen to experts. Asked how he felt about Russian bounties on American troops, he said it’s a shame they’re being politicized. And asked about his feelings on Trump retweeting a video of his supporters chanting white power, James said he didn’t pay attention to the president’s Twitter feed.

Yet a leaked recording of a May meeting with Black community leaders showed James privately taking a different stance, openly criticizing a number of the president’s actions.

Trump has tweeted in support of James both this cycle and in 2018 .

James’ endorsements reflect his broad party support in the state. The Michigan Chamber of Commerce recently endorsed him , adding their voice to conservative groups including Right to Life of Michigan, Campaign for Working Families, Citizens United Political Victory Fund and the Senate Conservatives Fund.

Outside spending for James and against Peters has also topped $7 million, with the biggest conservative spender being the National Republican Senatorial Committee which put $2.8 million in the race. The other top conservative groups contributing to outside include Better Future Michigan Fund and Restoration PAC , super PACs funded by the family of Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos and Republican megadonor Richard Uihlein, respectively. Each have spent over $1 million, all opposing Peters.

But outside spending from liberal groups has topped that from conservatives, with $8.7 million, mostly opposing James. The biggest liberal spending group, the Senate Majority PAC associated with top Democrats in the chamber, put $5.2 million into the race.

Peters also has an advantage in PAC donations directly to his campaign, with $3.3 million to James’ $464,000, a typical advantage for an incumbent.

While James is running on a platform of unity and bipartisanship, which his recentads reflect, a number of his stances place him firmly on the right side of the political spectrum. He’s stated support for repealing the Affordable Care Act, compared abortion to “genocide” in his 2018 campaign, calling for a repeal of Roe vs. Wade, and opposed the legalization of recreational marijuana months before Michigan voters passed a ballot initiative by a 56 to 44 percent margin.

Peters, on the other hand, was a 2020 recipient of the Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship by the national Chamber of Commerce and, while firmly liberal, ranks high among Senators in getting bipartisan bill sponsorship and joining bipartisan bills, according to GovTrack .



