Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Senate Republicans are proposing tying half of K-12 funds in the next coronavirus package to schools holding in-person classes.Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), who has been among a group of key negotiators on the education provisions in the forthcoming GOP...

