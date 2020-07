Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 19:29 Hits: 0

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is set to unveil a GOP proposal this week that is facing some opposition among GOP senators and the White House.

(Image credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/21/893605817/white-house-and-congress-at-odds-over-pandemic-relief-package?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics