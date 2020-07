Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 19:31 Hits: 1

"I never thought it would be this bad," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says of the number of U.S. states where the coronavirus numbers have worsened.

(Image credit: Screenshot by NPR/Connecticut State Government)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/07/21/893648360/n-y-n-j-connecticut-now-say-travelers-from-31-hotspot-states-must-quarantine?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics