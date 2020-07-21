Brianna Keilar Expertly Shreds Trump Flack's Dangerous Lies, Then Cuts Him Off

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020

I think it's pretty fair to say that with very few exceptions, all Republicans on TV lie their faces off, but today's CNN interview with Tim Murtaugh was one for the ages. Brianna Keilar just tore him apart after nearly every sentence he spoke, because each needed to be corrected and fact-checked in real time so that his advice didn't actually kill CNN viewers. Come to think of it, maybe as a Trump campaign lackey, that was a goal of Murtaugh's, but Keilar did her level best to take him down, executing her role as truth-teller journalist in stellar fashion. Here she is smashing his assertion that the only reason the media didn't advocate hydroxychloroquine was that Trump "expressed optimism" about it. KEILAR: That's not why. It's because it kills people. MURTAUGH: Yes, and everybody embraced a study that it was a failure, and then that study had to be withdrawn. And now there is another study that shows that it can actually cut deaths by as much as 50%. KEILAR: Are you talking about the study that also using -- the study that also includes corticosteroids which are helpful in coronavirus? It is not hydroxychloroquine that helps patients. I'm not a doctor, clearly, MURTAUGH: So, now you're, again you're cherry picking. KEILAR: I'm not cherry picking. Tim, I talk to scientists and doctors. Clearly you don't.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/brianna-keilar-shreds-tim-murtaughs