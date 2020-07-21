Super PACs tied to congressional leaders amass nearly $300 million

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 18:51 Hits: 3

Super PACs directly connected to party leaders in the House and Senate are sitting on $294 million as they prepare to flood the airwaves with inflammatory ads this fall.

Wealthy donors wielding significant influence with top lawmakers — and those giving anonymously through “dark money” groups — account for most of the outside groups’ fundraising efforts.

The Senate Leadership Fund , tied to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), now has $97 million in the bank thanks to a $25 million cash infusion from Sheldon and Miriam Adelson in June. That’s the first multi-million dollar contribution the billionaire couple has made this election cycle after being the top donor in the 2018 midterms.

The group raised over $30 million in June, giving it more cash than any other congressional super PAC. Almost all of that money came from just a handful of donors. Investors William Oberndorf and Paul Singer, along with natural gas executive Michael Smith, each chipped in $1 million. Oil giant Chevron added $300,000 from its corporate funds.

Democrats’ Senate Majority PAC also raised $30 million in June and has $87 million in the bank. The group was boosted by over two dozen six-figure contributions, including $500,000 each from Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and Bain Capital executive Josh Bekenstein. Groups tied to the Laborers’ International Union of North America gave $2 million.

The urgency comes as Republicans increasingly worry they could lose the Senate amid President Donald Trump ’s low approval numbers and Democratic candidates’ record-breaking fundraising hauls . Democrats only need to win three or four seats in November, depending on whether they take the presidency, to capture the Senate. Incumbents Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) and Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) are trailing their Democratic challengers in recent polls. The two leading super PACs have reserved their biggest ad buys — nearly $48 million combined — in North Carolina, where Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) is slightly trailing Democrat Cal Cunningham in polls.

In the super PAC world, the battle for the Senate appears to be significantly more expensive than the race for the Democratic-owned House. Both parties are gearing up for the possibility of Supreme Court vacancies, making the Senate contest critical for wealthy donors invested in ideological battles.

Top lawmakers are tasked with courting big donations to their allied super PACs while also negotiating terms of the next COVID-19 relief package. Both sides have yet to come to an agreement on next steps as increased unemployment benefits near their expiration date.

House Majority PAC , the outside group allied with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), raised nearly $11 million in June. Billionaire liberal donor George Soros gave $2 million to the super PAC through his own group, Democracy PAC . House Majority PAC received $1.5 million in dark money from House Majority Forward, an allied nonprofit that shares its name and employees with the super PAC.

House Republicans’ Congressional Leadership Fund has received $20 million — nearly one-third of its total fundraising — from an allied dark money group, American Action Network, which also shares its office and staff with the super PAC it is funding. The super PAC raised $16 million in June, with over $7 million coming from its connected nonprofit. It’s increasingly common for dark money groups to funnel money to allied super PACs rather than spend it all themselves, depriving voters of information about who is funding these often contentious ads.

Democratic candidates for House are dwarfing Republicans’ fundraising efforts this election cycle amid unprecedented enthusiasm from donors. Active Democratic House candidates have raised $544 million compared to Republicans’ $450 million. Democrats in key battleground districts hold an even greater financial advantage.



