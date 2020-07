Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 09:01 Hits: 0

The Illinois senator and Iraq War veteran, who's on Joe Biden's shortlist for running mates, has drawn new attention after spats with President Trump's administration and his allies.

(Image credit: Greg Nash/Pool/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/21/892585038/tammy-duckworths-stock-rises-as-a-possible-vp-choice-after-a-high-profile-few-we?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics