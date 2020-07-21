The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Hillary Clinton: Roger Stone's Sentence Was Commuted To 'Shut Him Up'

As if Joy Reid's opening interview with Joe Biden wasn't impressive enough for a debut show, her second guest was the woman who was supposed to be president right now. Hillary Clinton, winner of 3 million more votes than Trump, visited with Reid to talk for two entire segments about the goings-on of the day. One of the topics Reid broached was the commutation of Roger Stone's sentence for lying to Congress — a felony. She played the now familiar clip of Trump asking Russia to interfere in our election by finding Clinton's emails ("Russia, if you're listening...") and asked Clinton for her thoughts on Trump's commutation of the sentence of the other guy who was in on the e-mail release: Roger Stone. As always, Clinton pulled no punches, and accurately depicted Trump for the spineless coward he is.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/hillary-clinton-roger-stones-sentence-was

