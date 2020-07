Articles

A recent poll showed that the majority of Pennsylvanians think people in their community secretly support President Trump. In this week’s FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew explains why that is unlikely. They also consider the future of politics as Black leaders of the civil rights movement — like Rep. John Lewis — die or leave office.

