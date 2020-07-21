Rep. Karen Bass Says Yoho &#8216;Cannot Get Away&#8217; With &#8216;Verbal Assault&#8217; Against AOC

Articles

Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) said on Tuesday that a report that Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) had used offensive language in an altercation with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Monday amounted to a “verbal assault,” and there would “be a response.”

Rep. Karen Bass called a report of offensive language used by Rep. Ted Yoho against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a "verbal assault." "He cannot get away with behavior like that," Bass told MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell on Tuesday, adding that there would "be a response." pic.twitter.com/ncIeWeCb8D — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) July 21, 2020

When asked about the confrontation on Tuesday, Bass said told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell that it was “unacceptable” and said it was wasn’t the first time. The California lawmaker added that she had already spoken with the Democratic Women’s Caucus Co-Chair Brenda Lawrence (D-MI), saying that “we need to come together.”

“We just can’t have this, and I know, we’re going to be putting our heads together and figuring out how we respond but there will be a response,” said Bass, who is reportedly under consideration to be former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate.

The congresswoman’s remarks follow news that a reporter from The Hill overheard Yoho approach Ocasio-Cortez on the Capitol steps Monday and call her “disgusting” for her stance on issues of crime and policing.

The New York lawmaker responded by saying that Yoho was being “rude.”

After parting ways, Ocasio-Cortez headed into the building, while Yoho, joined by Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX), descended the Capitol stairs. A few steps down, Yoho was heard by the reporter saying, “Fucking bitch.”

“Something like that should never happen,” Bass said. “I do understand he’s not running for reelection, but he cannot get away with behavior like that.”

