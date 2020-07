Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 15:41 Hits: 1

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) doubled down on his call for federal law enforcement officials to be sent to U.S. cities amid protests over racial inequality as he compared the demonstrators to the “insurrectionists” who started the Civil War and seceded...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/508301-gop-lawmaker-compares-protesters-to-insurrectionists-who-started-civil-war