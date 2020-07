Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 18:33 Hits: 8

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) on Tuesday excoriated President Trump’s threats to send the federal officers dispatched to Portland, Ore., to Chicago, calling the ultimatum “disgusting.”“My answer to him is ‘don’t even think about it,’” Duckworth, a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/508351-duckworth-slams-disgusting-trump-threat-to-send-federal-law-enforcement-to