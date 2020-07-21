Homeland Security Chair Ron Johnson Is Passing Off Fake Russian Info As Intelligence

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Remember when Ron Johnson and seven other Republican senators spent July 4th in... Russia? I'm not saying there's a connection with this story -- but it would be irresponsible not to speculate! Via Politico: Democratic leaders are asking the FBI for an urgent briefing arising out of concern that members of Congress are being targeted by a foreign operation intended to influence the 2020 presidential election, according to a letter they released publicly on Monday. Among the Democrats’ concerns is that a Senate investigation being led by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) has become a vehicle for “laundering” a foreign influence campaign to damage Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, according to two people familiar with the demand. Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer demanded the all-Congress briefing Monday, citing “specific” intelligence that a foreign influence operation targeted lawmakers to “launder and amplify disinformation in order to influence congressional activity.” Though the letter did not mention the Johnson investigation, it included a classified addendum that the two sources say identified the probe as one of the sources of their concern.

