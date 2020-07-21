Texas Republicans Elect A War Criminal As Their New Chairman

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020

You know, I imagine that weirder things have happened at 3:00 a.m., but you’d be hard pressed to come up with many to rival this one. The Texas Republican Party Convention Extravaganza was not what anyone would call “organized,” or “productive,” or even “geared for adults.” Whether or not this mess was done on purpose or just another blooper of the Trump era Republican Party is unknown, but, Honey, a small tactical nuclear weapon would have done less damage. They finally, in the wee hours of the morning, got electors elected, but even now some people claim that the votes were screwed up and people who weren’t delegates voted and some delegates were locked out. They are being told to shut up because without electors, Trump doesn’t get Texas electoral votes even if he wins. But the big prize of the night is that former Florida congressman Allen West was elected chairman of the Republican Party of Texas. Image from: Screen Shot Yep, that guy. He’s a war criminal.

