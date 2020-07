Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 17:38 Hits: 5

The president has been talking a lot about suburbs lately, in particular, about an Obama-era rule to limit housing discrimination. It appears to be a fear-based tactic to win swing voters.

(Image credit: The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/21/893471887/seeking-suburban-votes-trump-targets-rule-to-combat-racial-bias-in-housing?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics