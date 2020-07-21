Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) Calls AOC A 'F*cking B*tch!'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Just more evidence - if any more were needed at this point - that Republicans are losing their freakin' minds. For his part, Yoho has already announced he won't seek re-election and probably feels free, or freer, to act like an asshole in public. Source: The Hill Tensions flared on Capitol Hill this week when a Republican lawmaker challenged Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on issues of crime and policing in an unusual — and decidedly personal — confrontation on the Capitol steps. Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) was coming down the steps on the east side of the Capitol on Monday, having just voted, when he approached Ocasio-Cortez, who was ascending into the building to cast a vote of her own. In a brief but heated exchange, which was overheard by a reporter, Yoho told Ocasio-Cortez she was "disgusting" for recently suggesting that poverty and unemployment are driving a spike in crime in New York City during the coronavirus pandemic. "You are out of your freaking mind," Yoho told her. Ocasio-Cortez shot back, telling Yoho he was being "rude."

