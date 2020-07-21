New Fox Lawsuit Accuses Ed Henry Of Rape, Hannity And Carlson Of Sexual Harassment

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 16:46 Hits: 6

I went into great detail about the complaint in a post for NewsHounds yesterday. But I’ll give you the TLDR version here. The complaints against recently-fired anchor Ed Henry are the most disturbing. A former Fox Business producer named Jennifer Eckhart alleges that Henry asked her to be his “sex slave” and his “little whore” and threatened punishment and retaliation if she did not comply. Much worse than that, Eckhart claims that Henry raped her while she was helpless and restrained in metal handcuffs. She said that Henry “preformed sadistic acts on her without her consent that left her injured, bruised and battered with bloody wrists.” The other plaintiff, a frequent Fox News guest named Cathy Areu, made less horrific claims but they paint a broader picture of predatory behavior at Fox, with the worst coming from Henry. From my post yesterday (the list of texts is abridged): According to the legal complaint, Henry sent Ms. Areu a slew of wildly inappropriate sexual images and messages – which are in her possession – throughout the first half of this year.” They include:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/new-fox-lawsuit-accuses-ed-henry-rape