Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Watch with us as Joe Biden delivers remarks in New Castle, Delaware on the third plank of his “Build Back Better” economic recovery plan for working families. Biden will outline how his plan will build a robust 21st century caregiving and education workforce. Let me know what you think of the plan in the comments. And hopefully, news networks will be streaming this too.

