Montana’s Senate race already surpassed fundraising records

Montana Governor and Senate candidate Steve Bullock (Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

With less than four months to go until Election Day, Montana’s Senate race has already shattered fundraising records. Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock more than doubled the previous record for single quarterly fundraising for a Senate race in the state.

Bullock raised $7.7 million from April to June this year — the largest single-quarter amount since Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) raised $3.7 million in the third quarter of 2018. Bullock’s opponent, incumbent Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), collected more than $4.8 million in the same period.

Daines has raised more than $12.9 million as of the end of June, while Bullock trails with nearly $11 million since entering the race in March. Each candidate, though, finished the second quarter with roughly the same amount in the bank. Bullock edged out the incumbent with nearly $7.6 million cash on hand, compared to more than $7.1 million for Daines.

Daines was first elected in 2014, after one term representing Montana’s lone House seat. Bullock, who is term-limited, won two consecutive terms to the governor’s mansion after serving as the state’s attorney general. In 2016, he was reelected with a little more than 50 percent of the vote, even as Republican President Donald Trump won the state by more than 20 points .

Despite his strong showing in a traditionally conservative state, Bullock remained hesitant to run for Daines’ seat. During his brief stint running for president, Bullock would not answer questions about running for the Senate if he dropped out of the presidential primary. After much lobbying from major Democratic players, including former President Barack Obama and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Bullock made an eleventh hour entry into the race, the New York Times reported .

The national nature of the race, much like other competitive Senate races across the country, has become more pronounced in the fundraising numbers from the two campaigns. Most of the cash for both campaigns is also coming from out of state. Daines has raised 71 percent from outside of Montana, while Bullock has raised 88 percent from out-of-state donors. Leadership PACs tied to lawmakers and ideological organizations are also spending heavily in the campaign. Republican and conservative groups have donated $803,000 to Daines, along with another $541,000 from leadership PACs. Bullock, on the other hand, received a similar $857,000 from Democratic and liberal groups, and leadership PACs donated nearly $207,000 to his reelection bid.

Although Bullock has outraised Daines, outside spending favors the incumbent.

In a sign of the race’s importance for Republicans retaining their majority, well-known conservative groups have spent large amounts in the race. The National Republican Senatorial Committee has spent $1.3 million attacking Bullock, along with $148,000 spent by the Senate Leadership Fund .

Americans for Prosperity Action — a group supporting smaller government and grassroots conservative activism — has spent $532,000 supporting Daines’ reelection bid. The Senate Conservatives Fund — a super PAC dedicated to electing Republicans to the Senate — spent $146,000 to support Daines, while Senate Majority PAC spent $1.6 million attacking the incumbent.

Bullock, in comparison, has received little outside spending to support his campaign. The only major outside spender for Bullock comes from the newly formed Lincoln Project — a group of Republicans dedicated to defeating “Trumpism ” — which has spent nearly $130,000 supporting Bullock.

Republicans, though, are also putting money behind a third-party challenge. It is a tactic used by candidates in many states. But in Montana, where margins of victory between Democrats and Republicans are often slim, third-party candidates can be the difference between victory and defeat. Usually, potential Republican voters support Libertarian candidates, while potential Democrats support the Green Party.

In the 2012 Senate elections, Tester used the Libertarian candidate running to his advantage, the Missoulian reported . A mysterious group backing Tester spent $1.2 million attacking the GOP candidate and urging conservatives to vote for the Libertarian. Tester eventually won 49 percent to the GOP nominee’s 45 percent , with the Libertarian candidate receiving 7 percent of the vote.

In this cycle, however, a Green Party candidate, in addition to a Libertarian candidate, is expected to appear on the ballot. Go Green Montana has paid Arena — a Republican political consulting firm — to help get Green Party candidate Wendie Fredrickson on the ballot in Montana, the Missoula Current reported .

Go Green Montana PAC has ties with a conservative group from Texas, and the Montana Green Party in a Facebook post decried Fredrickson’s candidacy, calling the PAC and candidate “conservative backed.” The state Repubican Party also spent six figures to get Fredrickson on this November’s ballot, the Helena Independent Record reported .

Polls have shown a tightening race within the margin of error. Bullock led Daines 46 percent to 44 percent in a recent poll of 1,200 registered voters. Cook Political Report moved the race into the “toss up” category — one of the clearest signs of the race’s competitiveness in both polling and fundraising.



