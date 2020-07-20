Politics Podcast: There Aren’t Secret Trump Voters

Articles

A recent Monmouth poll showed that a majority of Pennsylvanians — 57 percent — believe there are “secret voters” in their communities who support Trump but won’t tell anyone about it. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew explains why that is unlikely. They also consider the future of Black politics as politicians from the Civil Rights Era, like Rep. John Lewis, leave office. Plus, they check in on the state of the race for the Senate.

