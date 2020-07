Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 00:21 Hits: 4

Senate Republicans are clashing with the White House over whether to include new money for coronavirus testing in the next relief package, which lawmakers estimate could swell to $2 trillion once Democratic demands are included.The intraparty...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/508222-white-house-senate-gop-clash-over-testing-funds