David Brooks On Trumpism: One Day, It's Like A Miracle, It Will Disappear

Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020

David Brooks's certainty that the election of Joe Biden will bring an end to Trumpism reminds me of President Trump's insistence that April would bring a miraculous end to the coronavirus. President Biden’s First Day Imagining Jan. 20, 2021. The first thing you’ll notice is the quiet. If Joe Biden wins this thing, there will be no disgraceful presidential tweets and no furious cable segments reacting to them on Inauguration Day. Donald Trump himself may fume, but hated and alone. The opportunists who make up his administration will abandon him. Republicans will pretend they never heard his name. Republican politicians are not going to hang around a guy they privately hate and who publicly destroyed their majority. Some of you believe that. If Joe Biden wins and the win appears decisive, you think Republicans will declare Trump a loser and flush him down the memory hole.

