No, GOP, We Aren't As Cynical And Divisive As You Are

Category: World Politics Hits: 10

This showed up in my Twitter feed this morning, posted by the Trump campaign: How Would The Media Cover School Reopening If Hillary Clinton Were President?https://t.co/kat62D3Y2t — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 17, 2020 Here's an excerpt from the linked post by Ben Domenech, which appeared on Tuesday: Imagine for a moment a similar situation to the school reopening debate on Earth One, where President Hillary Clinton was trying to get America reopened fending off an essentially AWOL Republican challenger, without the aid and direction of the pro-Democrat media. Teachers unions would be clamoring to get back to work. Our leading academics and young, adorable students would cut ads pleading for Republican governors to reopen schools. The media narrative would be obvious as they berated one elected Republican after another for their lack of leadership, intransigence, and anti-science reluctance in bringing schools back on line.

https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/no-gop-we-arent-cynical-and-divisive-you

