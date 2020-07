Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 17:05 Hits: 2

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday that Republicans view $1 trillion as their starting point for the upcoming negotiations on coronavirus relief legislation."We're focused on starting with another trillion. We think that will make a...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/508124-mnuchin-1-trillion-is-gop-starting-point-for-coronavirus-talks