Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 19:37 Hits: 11

State Democratic officials voted overwhelmingly for Williams Monday. Lewis had represented the majority black and Democratic district, which includes Atlanta, since 1987.

(Image credit: John Bazemore/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/20/893152211/georgia-state-sen-nikema-williams-to-replace-rep-john-lewis-on-november-ballot?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics