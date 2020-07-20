The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Chad Wolf: 'I Don't Need An Invitation' To Force Federal Secret Police On Cities

The Republican Party of States' Rights and Law-And-Order seems to be having trouble sticking to its principles when it comes to the state of Oregon. Here is Chad Wolf, ACTING Director of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sounding very pro-STRONG federal government and anti-states' rights, by defending the right of its officers to act outside the law, kidnap citizens off the streets in unmarked vans, without identifying themselves or wearing identifiers on their uniforms, and use the Insurrection Act without actually officially invoking it.

