Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 09:00 Hits: 3

The RNC raised nearly $37 million in June, according to figures shared first with NPR.

(Image credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/20/892829716/the-republican-national-committee-says-it-has-a-record-100-million-on-hand?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics