Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 09:01 Hits: 3

Congress struggles with another pandemic relief package. Forty states report coronavirus cases are rising. And, Oregon officials lash out at President Trump for sending federal officers to Portland.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/20/892943700/morning-news-brief?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics