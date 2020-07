Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 18:26 Hits: 12

The late J.L. Chestnut was the first Black lawyer in Selma, Ala. He was working with the NAACP at the time of the city's 1965 civil rights march. In 1990, he spoke to Fresh Air about Bloody Sunday.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/20/893011932/black-in-selma-author-reflects-on-the-long-march-toward-civil-rights?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics