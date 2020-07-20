Florida, Ultimate Swing State: Let's Win It This Time!

Articles

Often, in politics victories are far and in between. Here at Blue America, we don't pick candidates because we assess them as having the best chance to win. We pick them because we think they'll do the best job in office if they do win. This past week, one of our top congressional candidates, Mike Siegel, won a resounding victory in central Texas, despite the fact that his opponent and that opponent's allied SuperPAC spent $1.7 million to Mike's $724,908, over a MILLION dollars more, much of it in disgusting, slimy character assassination from the SuperPAC. With endorsements from Bernie, Elizabeth Warren, Ted Lieu, Ro Khanna, Dolores Huerta, Bill McKibben, the AFL-CIO, the Sunrise Movement and dozens of other groups and individuals and a straight-forward progressive message, Mike prevailed across the district. If you want to help Mike in the general election battle against Trump enabler Michael McCaul, just click here.

