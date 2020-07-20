Fareed Zakaria Explains How Biden Has Found A Better Way To Do 'America First'

Articles

Since the release of his economic plan earlier this month, the constant line of attack from the Trump administration and their enablers on Fox "news" has been either a) Biden stole or "plagiarized" Trump's America first plan, or b) Biden has been completely co-opted by the "far left' of the party such as AOC and Bernie Sanders, and his plan is really a secret socialist plot to wreck Trump's beautiful economy that will magically come right back as soon as COVID-19 "magically disappears." CNN's Fareed Zakaria opened his show this Sunday by reading from his op-ed from earlier this week in The Washington Post, and explained to his viewers how the plans differ, and why Biden's plan is a "better way to do 'America First.'"

