Trump 2020 Adviser Runs To Fox News To Soothe His Boss' Fragile Ego

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 20 July 2020

Former Trump 2016 campaign aide turned CNN contributor and now Trump 2020 campaign adviser is an all around rotten person in general, which I guess it what it takes to be able to go on the air and stomach lying for someone as corrupt and also just an all around horrible person as well, like Trump. The poll numbers have been looking absolutely horrible for Trump in recent days, his campaign recently demoted campaign manager Brad Parscale, and as CNN has reported, there are signs his base may have finally had enough of him with his mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic, but according to Trump and Miller, those polls are just "fake news," with Miller accusing the media of using them to try to suppress his turnout.

