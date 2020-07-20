Sources: Suspect In Killing Of Judge's Son Found Dead By Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 12:28 Hits: 7

UPDATE via ABC News: The suspect was found dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound near Campsite Road and Berry Brook Road in Sullivan County, the sources said. A municipal employee discovered the body in a car. The deceased suspect was an attorney who, sources said, had a case before Judge Salas in 2015. A FedEx package addressed to Judge Salas was discovered in the car, sources said. "As a judge, she had threats from time to time, but everyone is saying that recently there had not been any," said Womack, who is personal friends with the judge and her husband. ********* It's always shocking when there's an attack on the home of a judge, because it's also an attack on our justice system. The 20-year-old son of U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas, Daniel Anderl, was killed and her husband, Mark Anderl, a criminal defense attorney and former assistant Essex County prosecutor, underwent surgery and is in critical but stable condition, after a shooting attack at her home last night. The gunman was dressed in a FedEx uniform. CNN brought on former FBI chief Andrew McCabe to talk about the next steps in an investigation. He called it "an incredibly serious and troubling act."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/killer-dressed-fedex-driver-kills-20-year