Missouri Governor Admits Kids Are Going To Get Infected When Schools Reopen But They'll Get Over It

Published on Monday, 20 July 2020

Gov. Mike Parson's radio interview on Friday was another disqualifying exercise by a Republican. He admitted children will contract COVID-19 when the schools reopen, but they won't die so it's all good. Nevermind the fact that kids as young as 10 are just as contagious and likely to spread the disease as adults, meaning they'll infect their parents, their grandparents, and anyone else they come into close proximity to for extended periods of time. That fact just doesn't seem to have entered into the equation for Parson and others. Just stunningly irresponsible ignorance. Source: St. Louis Today Parson’s comment on the coronavirus signaled that the decision to send all children back to school would be justified even in a scenario in which all of them became infected with the coronavirus. St. Louis-area schools are expected to release their reopening plans on Monday. “These kids have got to get back to school,” Parson told Cox. “They’re at the lowest risk possible. And if they do get COVID-19, which they will — and they will when they go to school — they’re not going to the hospitals. They’re not going to have to sit in doctor’s offices. They’re going to go home and they’re going to get over it.”

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/missouri-governor-kids-are-going-get