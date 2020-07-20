Roger Stone CAUGHT On Audio Calling Interviewer A 'Negro'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 20 July 2020

Maybe Mike Huckabee was right, and Donald Trump DID save Roger Stone's life by keeping him out of prison. Because if Trump's commuted buddy Roger Stone habitually refers to Black people who challenge him as "a Negro," he wouldn't last long inside. Roger Stone using a racial slur is at the :45 mark below. Wait... Did Roger Stone just say “I don’t feel like arguing with this negro...”?Man...2020 is the wildest! pic.twitter.com/ssWy8RYYWT — michaelharriot (@michaelharriot) July 19, 2020 The interviewer, Morris W. Kelly, canceled the rest of his programming to devote an hour to responding to Stone's slur. Hey everyone. I heard what I heard. The audio is the audio. I will address in Hour 2. We're blowing out the second half of the show.#RogerStone I am nobody's NEGRO.

