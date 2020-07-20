The Bahamas Bars American Tourists, Effective Immediately

Articles

Tourism accounts for about 50% of the Bahamian GDP, so you can understand why they wanted to reopen their borders to international travellers. Then the Americans came and so did COVID. They've made exceptions for Canadians, those from the UK and the European Union but, for now, Americans are not welcome. Source: USA Today American tourists will be barred from entering the Bahamas amid the re-surging COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said in a national address Sunday. The rollback comes three weeks after the Bahamas reopened its borders to travelers. The situation in the Bahamas has deteriorated "at an exponential rate since we reopened our international borders" on July 1, Minnis said. The country's Ministry of Health reported 49 new cases since borders fully opened, for a total of 153 cases. In the address, Minnis announced that the country's national airline Bahamasair will cease flights to the United States, effective immediately. To accommodate departing tourists, outgoing commercial flights will be permitted after Wednesday, he said.

