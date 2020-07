Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 19 July 2020 11:58 Hits: 3

President Trump's campaign has its sights set on winning New Hampshire, which is whiter and older than many other states. But many voters there say they're struggling with his job performance.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/19/892757789/new-hampshire-voters-unsure-of-support-for-trump?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics