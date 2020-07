Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 19 July 2020 11:58 Hits: 3

NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler about reports of federal law enforcement officers apprehending protesters and driving them off in unmarked cars.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/19/892757731/portland-mayor-ted-wheeler-wants-federal-agents-removed-from-his-city?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics