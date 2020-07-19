The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A President Biden Can Start Restoring America By Investigating The Current President's Crimes

The Washington press corps appears to accept that the president was “firing up his base” Friday when he commuted Roger Stone’s sentence of three-and-a-fourth years. That’s probably an assertion of opinion more than fact, though. While presidents do normally base actions on political considerations, Donald Trump is not normal. It’s a stretch, to say the least, to assume that the president’s base of power likes it when he helps a goon duly convicted by a jury of his peers. The more likely explanation is that Trump went easy on Stone to maintain his silence about their involvement in an international criminal conspiracy to defraud the American people.

