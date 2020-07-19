Jelani Cobb: For Any GOP To Praise Rep John Lewis Is 'Obscene' And 'Unconscionable'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 19 July 2020

Joy Reid spent one of her last weekend shows memorializing Rep. John Lewis by speaking to those who knew him, studied him, learned from him, and revered him. All of her guests spoke to different aspects of his greatness, kindness, brilliance, and leadership, but when Reid spoke to Jelani Cobb of New Yorker magazine, she brought up the very subversive nature of his simply having grown old.

