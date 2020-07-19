The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Jelani Cobb: For Any GOP To Praise Rep John Lewis Is 'Obscene' And 'Unconscionable'

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

Joy Reid spent one of her last weekend shows memorializing Rep. John Lewis by speaking to those who knew him, studied him, learned from him, and revered him. All of her guests spoke to different aspects of his greatness, kindness, brilliance, and leadership, but when Reid spoke to Jelani Cobb of New Yorker magazine, she brought up the very subversive nature of his simply having grown old.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/jelani-cobb-any-gop-praise-rep-john-lewis

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version